EFCC, France to Collaborate on Asset Tracking, Cybersecurity Training

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the French government have expressed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in the areas of asset tracking, cybercrime investigation, and security training.

This disclosure was made in Abuja on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 when Lieutenant General Regis Colombet, Director of Security and Defence Cooperation at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, paid a Courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr . Ola Olukoyede at the Commission’s corporate headquarters.

Colombet highlighted France’s extensive collaboration across various security domains, particularly in the establishment of specialized academic and training centres. He cited the Cyber School in Dakar, Senegal, where training on cyber investigations, ransomware threats and criminal investigations related to asset tracking, are taking place. Additionally, he mentioned an Academy in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, dedicated to counterterrorism training alongside several other academic and security training.

“In our cooperation, we prioritize developing academic centres and training hubs, particularly in areas such as cyber investigations and security threats. We provide training opportunities, including specialized courses in France, to enhance expertise in security and defence. Since crime has no borders, international collaboration is essential, and the EFCC’s role in combating financial and cybercrimes is crucial to our collective security efforts”, he said.

He emphasized that the visit was a follow up to a strategic meeting held in December 2024, aimed at reinforcing partnerships and identifying ways to implement more effective cooperation between Nigeria and France. He pointed out that France’s security collaboration extended beyond military cooperation to include cyber security, home affairs, civil defence, and broader security concerns.

Responding, Olukoyede, welcomed the collaboration, noting the longstanding relationship between Nigeria and France in tackling crime. He acknowledged the necessity of working together to prevent and investigate cybercrimes, money laundering, and other transnational financial offences.

“Nigeria and France have a long history of collaboration in crime prevention and investigation. We have successfully worked together in asset tracing, and we are committed to strengthening that relationship further. Given the borderless nature of financial and cybercrimes, international cooperation is crucial in curbing these offenses.”

The EFCC’s boss drew attention to a recent breakthrough in dismantling an international criminal syndicate operating across Europe and Asia, with plans to establish a foothold in Nigeria. He disclosed that some of the syndicate’s victims included individuals in France, emphasizing the importance of sustained collaboration with international partners to prevent such crimes from taking root.

“If we work together, we can significantly reduce the chances of these criminals finding safe havens anywhere in the world. Our primary responsibility is to ensure that these international syndicates do not succeed in perpetrating their crimes. This will help maintain global security, prevent civil unrest, and curb related offenses such as arms trafficking and terrorism, which are often linked to financial crimes.”

The EFCC chairman reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to working closely with the French embassy and its security attaché in Nigeria. He also expressed gratitude about the capacity development initiatives offered by France, emphasizing the importance of technological advancements in modern crime-fighting efforts.

“We appreciate the opportunities for training and capacity building. Crime detection and investigation in Nigeria differ significantly from Europe. While European law enforcement can access digital records at the push of a button, our investigations require extensive fieldwork. By combining our practical expertise with France’s advanced technological tools, we can create a more effective crime fighting strategy”, he said.