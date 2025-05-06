EFCC explains arrest, detention of VDM

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it arrested and detained, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan

Monday Ijeh

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it arrested and detained, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM) over his repeated refusal to honour several invitations extended to him.

A statement by Mr Dele Oyewale, the Spokesperson of the EFCC on Tuesday in Abuja said Otse, a Social Media Influencer was invited over allegations of financial malfeasance.

Oyewale also said that Otse was invited by the commission in connection with series of petitions, bordering on alleged financial crimes it received.

He urged the public to refrain from speculation over the agency’s motives and allow it to carry out its constitutional duties.

”The EFCC should be allowed to do its job without fear or favour. As soon as investigations are concluded, charges will be filed.

”Martins Innocent Otse was invited owing to a series of petitions bordering on sundry issues of alleged financial crimes raised against him,” he said.

Oyewale said the suspect had failed to show up in spite of several invitations sent through his known addresses and communication channels.

”He refused to show up in spite of several invitations sent to him. EFCC is aware of several unguarded attacks made by Otse against its operations; his arrest was not motivated by those actions.

”While such conduct is condemnable, his arrest was not informed by such attacks. The relevant law enforcement agency will be allowed to look into them,” he added.

Oyewole said the EFCC had acted within the law by detaining Otse, disclosing that a valid remand order was obtained to keep him in custody while investigations continue.

”The EFCC has a lawful right to hold Otse in custody like any other suspect being investigated by the commission. The appropriate remand order was obtained in this regard,” he said.

He said that Otse had been offered administrative bail and would regain his freedom upon meeting the bail conditions. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)