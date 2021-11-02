EFCC Docks Man for Alleged N88.1m Fraud in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, November 1, 2021 l, arraigned one Amusa Abiodun Azeez before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on four counts bordering on possession of fraudulent documents and retention of proceeds of criminal conduct to the tune of N88, 187,773.64 (Eighty-eight Million One Hundred and Eighty-seven Thousand Seven Hundred and Seventy-three Naira Sixty-four Kobo).

One of the counts reads: “Amusa Abiodun Azeez, between the 24th of October 2021 to the 20th day of August 2021 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, retained the control of the sum of N88, 187,773.64 (Eighty-eight Million One Hundred and Eighty-seven Thousand Seven Hundred and Seventy-three Naira Sixty-four Kobo) in your First Bank account number 3085787943, which you knew to be proceeds of various internet and cyber-crimes.”

He is further accused of using his email address, [email protected] linked to his mobile number 09064668567 to perpetrate online fraud by posing as an American soldier serving in Afghanistan with the name John Wallace.

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when they were read to him.

Thereafter, prosecuting counsel, S.O. Daji, asked for a trial date and prayed the Court to remand the defendant at a Correctional Centre, “as the EFCC’s facility is overstretched”.

Defence counsel, O. Ajanaku, made an oral application for the bail of the defendant, which was objected to by the prosecution.

The Judge upheld the objection, noting that the prosecution had a right to respond.

While adjourning till November 4, 2021 for hearing of the bail application, Justice Taiwo ordered the remand of the defendant in the custody of the EFCC.

