EFCC disobeys court order on detained businessman, Dalori

#TrackNigeria: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has refused to obey an order of the Federal High Court Abuja which directed it to set free a businessman, Engineer Babagana Abba Dalori, the managing director and chief executive officer of Galaxy Transportation and Construction Services Ltd.

The order issued by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu on May 30, 2019 is being flouted by the anti-graft agency following the refusal to set the businessman free as ordered by the court.

Family sources confirmed to PRNigeria today that Dalori who had been in the custody of the EFCC since March 29, 2019 over alleged fraud and running a Ponzi scheme in the North-East of geopolitical of the country is yet to regain his freedom.

The enroll order of the court signed by the court registrar, Omoju Ojo James, read in part:

“The respondent (EFCC) is hereby ordered to release the applicant (Dalori) forthwith or grant him administrative bail where there is prima facie evidence that the applicant has committed an offence pending the outcome of the investigation

“That where the investigation has been concluded and there is evidence of criminal infraction, the respondent (EFCC) shall prefer a charge against the applicant before the court of competent jurisdiction which shall determine the bail of the applicant. He shall be released where no infraction is established.

“That the respondents (EFCC) are hereby restrained from taking any further action which may be inimical to the guaranteed Fundamental Right of the Applicant especially where he is not under any constitutional disability.

“Issued at Abuja under the seal of the court and the hand of presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Ijeoma L. Ojukwu this 30th Day of May 2019.”

Dalori had approached the court with a fundamental human right suit challenging his detention Without trial by EFCC for over two months.

In the suit, filed on his behalf by Barrister N. A. Dammo, the plaintiff prayed the court to order EFCC to release him or prefer charges against him if he had committed any offence known to law.

Plaintiff further urged Justice Ojukwu to, in the alternative compel the EFCC to allow him to go home on administrative bail pending the time the anti-graft agency would conclude its investigation on any petition or issue that may have arising against him.

However, in spite of the order for his release made by the judge, the EFCC is yet to obey the court order as the businessman still remains in its custody 15 days after the order was made.

However, when contacted, EFCC Spokesperson, Mr. Tony Orilade told PRNigeria that he was not aware of the court order and however promised to follow it up.

By PRNigeria

