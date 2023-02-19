EFCC did not raid Tinubu’s home – Official

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has debunked a social media report that its operatives raided the home of the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and recovered the sum of N400billion.

The EFCC Head of Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who made this known in a statement said no such operation was carried out by the Commission.

He therefore urged the general public to disregard the report, which the Commission described as fake news.

Uwujaren said,”The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming presidential elections and recovered a humongous sum of N400billion.

“The Commission wishes to state that no such operation was carried out by the EFCC. The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news.”