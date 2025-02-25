EFCC detains 59 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday apprehended 59 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

By Isaac Aregbesola

This is contained in a statement by the spokesman of the commission, Dele Oyewale, in Abuja.

Oyewale said that operatives of the commission apprehended the suspects at Abacha Road, Mararaba axis of Nasarawa.

He said the arrest was sequel to credible intelligence about their suspected involvement in fraudulent internet activities.

The commission, he said, recovered 73 phones of different brands, adding that the suspects would soon be charged to court. (NAN)