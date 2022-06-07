EFCC deploys operatives to APC Convention, primaries

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has deployed its operatives to the Abuja Eagle Square, venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Special Convention for its presidential primary election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that female officials of the commission were seen going round the Eagle Square to monitor situations on Tuesday in Abuja.

The EFCC officials who were dressed in their official jackets and some in mufti, however, refused to speak when confronted.

“They are probably here to check reckless use of the naira and other foreign currencies,” a party stakeholder said.

The party stakeholder who would not want to be mentioned said the appearance of the commission’s officials at the convention venue was welcomed.

He added that their mission could also be to check if the delegates were selling their votes to the highest bidders.(NAN)

