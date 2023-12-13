EFCC declares ex-minister Olu Agunloye wanted

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared former Minister of Power and Steel Olu Agunloye wanted over alleged corruption and forgery.

The Commission made the announcement in a public notice signed by its Spokesperson Dele Oyewale, and posted on the agency’s official Facebook and Instagram channels on Wednesday.

“The public is hereby notified that Dr Olu Agunloye, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of corruption and forgery.

“Dr Olu Agunloye is wanted by the EFCC. If you know his whereabouts please don’t hesitate to inform the EFCC or the nearest police station,” it stated.

According to the commission, Agunloye, aged 75, is from Akoko North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It also gave his last known address as No 20 Solel Boneh Way Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The EFCC urged anyone with useful information on his whereabouts to contact its offices in Benin, Kaduna, Ibadan, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Makurdi, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Uyo, Port Harcourt and Abuja, or through its telephone lines and email.

The commission had earlier invited Agunloye for questioning over his role in the six billion dollars Mambila hydropower contract.

Recall that former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo had accused Agunloye of mismanaging the power project during his tenure from 1999 to 2003 and failed to brief him on the state of the project.

Agunloye, however, denied the allegations stressing that the nature of the initial contract for the project was awarded as a Build, Operate and Transfer contract in May 2003 under his watch.

In a related development, the commission also declared one Iluyomade Akinwale wanted for allegedly obtaining money under false pretence.

Iluyomade, 39, whose last address is No.3, Chevron Drive, Lekki Lagos, hails from Ondo East Local Government Area.

It urged anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to report to the nearest EFCC office or police station. (NAN)

By Isaac Aregbesola

