Dauda has no proof of allegations against Sen. Shehu Sani – Group

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

The Freedom Movement of Nigeria has said that Alhaji Sani Dauda, who filed a petition with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, against Sen. Sani Shehu for alleged extortion of N7.2 million, cannot prove his allegation of extortion.

The Movement also said that the petitioner could not have given N5 million to induce Supreme Court judges before whom he has no pending case.

This is contained in a statement by the Secretary of the Movement, Dr Isiaka Mohammed and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Monday.

According to the statement, “Alhaji Sani Dauda (ASD) claimed to have given the sum of N5 million to Sen. Shehu Sani to settle or bribe the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, and four Supreme Court justices, while Sani Dauda or any of his associates have no case before the Supreme Court.

“ASD claimed to have given the sum of $10,000 to Sen. Shehu Sani to give or bribe the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, while neither ASD nor any of his associates or in-laws have any case with EFCC.

“Alh. Sani Dauda claimed to have given Sen. Shehu Sani the sum of N7.2 million, while he is unable to provide a witness, unable to provide a proof, unable to provide an evidence, unable to provide a draft, unable to provide any evidence of transfer,” the statement read.

The Movement claimed that Sani Dauda rather received $25,000 I was two installments of $12,000 and $13,000 from Shehu Sani, as advance payments towards purchase of Peugeot 508.

It further claimed that a Proforma invoice issued to the Senator, in respect of the purchase of the Peugeot 508, had been tendered to the anti-graft agency.

“Alh. Sani Dauda collected/received the sum of $25,000 from Sen. Shehu Sani in two installment $12,000 on 23 December, 2019 and $13,000 24 December, 2019 as advance payments for Peugeot 508 and he took the whole sum of $25,000 to EFCC as evidence of bribe from Shehu Sani of which the EFCC kept as exhibit Sen. Shehu Sani provided a proforma invoice given to him by the ASD accountant/manager in the presence of his boss ASD for the purchase of Peugeot 508 up till now ASD is unable to provide any document to prove that he gave Shehu Sani any money,” the Movement further stressed.

It asked why Dauda, who petitioned Sen. Sani agreed to collect $15,000 privately without any witness.

“Why should Alh. Sani Dauda that reported Sen. Shehu Sani to the EFCC “later” agree to collect the sum of $15,000 from Shehu Sani in private without a witness and without the EFCC fore knowledge to serve as witness?” it asked.

The Movement stated that the anti-graft agency should have arrested Sani Dauda for admitting that he gave bribe.

“Why has the EFCC refused to detain (him) for openly admitting that he gave bribe and for reporting himself to have done so if the whole drama is not a script to frame and rubbish Shehu Sani?”