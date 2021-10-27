EFCC, Critical Stakeholder on Tax- related Issues- FIRS

A zonal coordinator of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, covering Rivers, Edo and Delta states, Mr. Hamisu Mohammed Ibrahim has described the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as a critical stakeholder on tax- related issues.





He made this disclosure on Monday, October 25, 2021 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, while paying a Courtesy Visit to the Port Harcourt Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE Aliyu Naibi in his office. According to him, both the FIRS and the EFCC are critical stakeholders on issues of tax administration, enforcement and investigation of defaulters. “There has been a synergy between us and it should be strengthened. Our close understanding of the relationship, as stakeholders, will make us gain more. If we have a better understanding, it will be win- win for us”, he said.





Ibrahim said that his Service would always be available to offer useful information to the EFCC on tax- related Issues and make every investigation of any suspected tax infraction easier and result- yielding. He explained that auditing of companies was a significant means of detecting fraudulent dealings that the EFCC could work upon. “In auditing of companies, we see a lot of activities. Funds not reported, funds misapplied and other useful findings”, he said.





Responding, Naibi appreciated the visit of the coordinator, stressing that both agencies are working together in the overall interest of the nation. He called for more technical partnership that will deepen the synergy and useful collaboration between the two agencies. “Technical partnership will surely assist us in doing our jobs better”, he said.







Meanwhile, the zonal liaison officer of the Attorney- General and Minister of Justice in Rivers State, Mrs. B.J Osademe has called for more collaboration between the EFCC and Federal Ministry of Justice in the fight against corrupt practices. She stated this on Monday while on a Courtesy Visit to Naibi.

“We are here to deepen the relationship between the office of the AGF and the EFCC in the South- South”, she said. Naibi appreciated her visit and called for more positive engagements between the Commission and the AGF’s office.

