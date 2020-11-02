EFCC confirms invitation of former FIRS Chairman, Babatunde Fowler 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the invitation of Mr Babatunde Fowler, former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for questioning. “He was invited by the Commission and responded today,” EFCC spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday via SMS.

When asked for details of the investigation, he told NAN they were not yet available. Reports said the former FIRS boss was undergoing interrogation at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja over alleged fraud while in office. But source told Newsdiaryonline that Fowler was being quizzed in Lagos not Abuja on Monday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had replaced Fowler as FIRS chairman in December 2019 at the end of his first term in office. Fowler before his appointment as FIRS boss had served as Chairman of the Lagos State Inland Revenue Service.(NAN)