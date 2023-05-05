EFCC Confirms Fire Incident at Enugu Command

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has confirmed a fire incident at its Enugu Command.

Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity of the commission said in a statement Friday the fire which was triggered by power surge affected one of the buildings in the Command.

According to Uwujaren, “A fire incident occurred today, May 5, at the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, which affected one of the buildings of the Command.

“The incident which occurred at about 12.30 am Friday, was triggered by a surge in public power supply, but the ensuing inferno was later put out through the combined efforts of the Enugu State and Federal Fire Service.

“No life was lost in the incident,” the statement concludes.