EFCC confirms arrest, detention of Saraki

July 31, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



The Economic and Funancial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday in confirmed the arrest and detention the former President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

Mr Wilson Uwujaren, the spokesperson the commission, told the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) that Saraki was invited for questioning allegations corruption and .

He said the former president was currently in the custody of the commission for continuation of interrogation.

The invitation and detention of Saraki for interrogation was happening days after a former Nasarawa Gov. Tanko Al-Makura and his , Mairo, were invited and interrogated.

The commission had invited Al-Makura and the alleged of public trust and misappropriation of billions of naira by his administration.(NAN)

