EFCC Commends EFCC-NYSC CDS Anti-Corruption Group

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa on Friday, February 25, 2022, commended the EFCC Community Development Service Anti- corruption Group of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, for their support in the fight against economic and financial crimes.

Bawa offered the commendation through the Secretary to the Commission, George Ekpungu, when the EFCC/NYSC CDS group paid a courtesy visit to the EFCC headquarters, Jabi Abuja. “On behalf of the EFCC and all staff of the Commission, I must commend you for indicating interest in this service which you are doing. The greatest thing that a human being can do is service to humanity and I encourage you people, stand up to it and fight.”

He further called on the Corps members to use their Community Development Service to spread the anti-corruption message of the EFCC. “What your CDS need to achieve is to spread this message of anti-corruption. You are well versed with the work of the EFCC. It is the most intriguing job to do. It is thankless, it is risky but it is a job that you can only do when you have passion for the development of your country.”

He also advised the youth to exhibit high level of integrity in their daily activities and be good ambassadors of the Corps, the Commission and the country at large. “We had a lot of good discussions with your DG, you people are the hope of the country, you are the custodians of the good conscience of the country, the standards of integrity that the country aspire to achieve, our national and international anti-corruption ambassadors and crusaders and economic and financial crime fighters,” he stated.

Hajiya Samira Aniki, CDS officer in charge of the EFCC, thanked the Commission for the opportunity and enlightenment. “We have all been enlightened and I want to believe that we are all taking something away. I have over five hundred Corps members in this CDS, a few of us have chosen to represent the others. We are going back to educate our remaining colleagues, “she said.

Other senior officials of the Commission present were the Director, Public Affairs, Osita Nwajah; Director, Asset Forfeiture and Recovery Management, Aliyu Yusuf, and Head, Enlightenment and Reorientation, Aisha Mohammed.

