EFCC Charges POS Operators on Due Diligence

September 15, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Maiduguri Zonal of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Onwukwe C. Obiora, today, Tuesday, September 14, charged Point of Sale (POS) operators to carry out proper of their clients before transactions are made as means of checking laundering in Northeast and Nigeria at large.


NPower

Obiora gave charge when he received members of Association of Mobile Operators of Nigeria (AMMON), Borno State Chapter who paid a courtesy visit.

He stated that, ‘‘ number of reported cases regarding fraudsters using POS medium to launder and to swindle unsuspecting individuals of their monies is appalling. Therefore, POS operators as stakeholders in fight against laundering must ensure they carry out due diligence and adhere strictly to the regulations provided by law.

‘‘There is need for you to obey the ‘Know Your Customer’ policy in every financial transaction you make as required by law. This obligation is enshrined in Section 3 of the Laundering (Prohibited) Act 2011 (as amended) and if violated, you are liable to not less than three years imprisonment or a fine of N10million or  both, in case of individual and N25million in the case of a body corporate.’’

The Zonal stressed the need for the association to sensitize its members laws guiding their activities as ‘‘ignorance is not acceptable in law.’’

The Zonal Coordinator of AMMON, Hassan Goni Keme lauded Maiduguri Command of the Commission for its efforts to sensitize the association through continuous engagements which are yielding positive results.

He informed the Zonal that as part of efforts to sensitize POS operators in the Northeast, the association is coming up with a campaign tagged ‘Operation Clean UP’’ which will ensure to regulations and enhance reportage of fraudulent activities to regulators.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,