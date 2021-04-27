EFCC charges NGOs, CSOs on money laundering, terrorism financing

 Head of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, Ahmed Ghali, has said that Non-Governmental , NGOs and Society , CSOs, have critical roles to , in curbing money laundering and financing in Nigeria.

He stated this on April 26, 2021 at a seminar jointly organised by ECOWAS, Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa, GIABA,  AML/CFT Forum, Nigeria and NGOs/ CSOs Consortium in Ikeja, Lagos.

Delivering a paper entitled, “ Role of Non-Governmental and Society Organisations in Countering Financing in Nigeria”, Ghali stressed the law will not spare any NGO/ that allows itself to be a tool for perpetrating money laundering or financing in Nigeria.

“The varied funding sources and the of NGOs and CSOs to process large amounts of cash to beneficiaries and regularly transmitting funds between jurisdictions make them prone to money laundering and financing of terrorism,” he said.

According to , it is mandatory to report to the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, SCUML, any transaction through any formal financial channels in excess of $10,000 and any cash donations in excess of $1,000.

“Failure to do this is punishable by the law,” he said.

