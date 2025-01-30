EFCC charges corps members to resist corruption

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged the 2024 Batch C Stream II, of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to resist corruption.

By Olubukola Aiyedogbon

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged the 2024 Batch C Stream II, of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to resist corruption.

The Executive Chairman of the commission, Mr Ola Olukoyede gave the charge on Thursday, while delivering an orientation lecture at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Yikpata, in Edu Local Government Area of the state.

Olukoyede, who was represented by the Head, Public Affairs Department, Ilorin Zonal Directorate, Mr Ayodele Babatunde, also urged them to be active foot soldiers, whistle-blowers or intelligence-gatherers.

He said that it was important for youths to realise that their roles, if performed credibly, would bring about appreciable growth in the economy of Nigeria.

“Creative energies of youths will be maximised when corruption is brought to its knees.

“It is profitable to earn dignity and fame through hardwork and legit business. Yahoo-Yahoo is not a sustainable way of life.

“There is no shortcut to wealth and fame. The fact that the rate of unemployment is high should not be an excuse to resort to crime.

“Acts of criminality might deliver wealth in the short term, but there will be misery and gnashing of teeth in the aftermath.

“All hands must be on deck to tame the cankerworm,” Olukoyede said.

He said that the problems confronting the country, which included kidnapping, banditry, poor infrastructure among others, were connected to corruption.

The EFCC boss encouraged the youths to embrace the virtues of hardwork and shun fraudulent practices, such as cybercrime. (NAN)