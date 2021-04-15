EFCC Chair Engages Senate Anti- corruption Committee

April 15, 2021



EFCC chairman Bawa

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa today had first interactive meeting with of the Senate Anti- Corruption and Financial Crimes, following assumption of office.

The Chairman of the , Senator Suleiman Abdul Kwari, in opening remark, once again congratulated Bawa his confirmation as EFCC chairman. He informed him that the invited him to update them his activities in all the mandate areas of the Commission since assuming office.

 The engagement offered the Executive chairman to brief the Committee his reform measures as well as critical areas the Commission would require the intervention of the Committee to enhance its work.

of the Committee took turns to either ask questions or make comments on the work of the EFCC, or generally on the challenge of fighting corruption Nigeria.

The meeting ended with the Committee promising to visit the Commission on oversight in the coming weeks.

