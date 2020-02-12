EFCC, CBN seek stronger partnership in Sokoto

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, have pledged to strengthen collaboration and cooperation as part of efforts to sanitise the financial sector.

This was the outcome of the courtesy visit by Abdullahi Lawal, Head, EFCC Sokoto Zonal Office, who led a delegation to the CBN’s Branch Controller in Sokoto, Yusuf Baba Wali, on Tuesday.

While lauding the CBN as a critical partner of the EFCC, as indicated in the fact that the CBN governor is a member of the EFCC Board, Lawal noted that “the coming together of the two apex institutions will greatly enhance government efforts at stamping out corruption”.

Responding, Wali commended the EFCC for remaining steadfast in the fight against corruption, and further called for enhanced collaboration towards achieving the reduction of poverty in the society and implementing job creation initiatives.

“I want to assure you that the CBN through its Financial Policy and Regulations department will leverage on the Commission in the recovery of bad debts and sanctioning of offenders,” he said.

He urged the EFCC to redouble its efforts at stemming the tide of operators of ponzi schemes in the country.