EFCC, CAC strengthen collaboration to fight corruption

By Lucy Ogalue



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) have pledged to enhance their collaboration in the fight against corruption to promote economic growth.



EFCC Executive Chairman, Mr Olanipekun Olukoyede, made this commitment during his visit to the CAC Registrar-General, Hussaini Magaji, on Monday in Abuja.



Olukoyede expressed appreciation to the CAC management and staff for their continued support and swift responses to EFCC requests.



He emphasised that both agencies were working towards their mandates to ensure national development and accountability.



The EFCC Chairman reiterated his commitment to using anti-corruption measures to stimulate the economy, create a business-friendly environment, and ensure regulatory compliance.



In response, the CAC Registrar-General highlighted that the visit provided an opportunity to deepen the collaboration between the two agencies, particularly in knowledge and information sharing.



He also reaffirmed CAC’s commitment to aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s seven-point transformation agenda aimed at driving economic reforms.



Magaji further informed Olukoyede that the CAC registration process was now AI-driven, with a newly developed intelligent company registration portal designed to ensure seamless business registration.



He said that the ultimate goal was to register companies within one hour, similar to the UK Companies House, aligning with international best practices.



“The strengthened partnership between the EFCC and CAC is expected to foster transparency, combat financial crimes, and promote ease of doing business in Nigeria,” Magaji added. (NAN)

