EFCC busts ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’ hideout in Benue, arrests 14 suspects

By Isaac Aregbesola

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 14 suspected internet fraudsters in Makurdi, Benue.

EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement in Abuja

According to him, the suspects include Solomon Oloche, Innocent Ochola, Aselo Wisdom, Simon Jeff, Innocent Raphael, Akula Kelvin, Emmanuel Okanche, Francis Chikodirie, Atoo Michael, Ochayi Nelson, Ngutor Paul, Michael Tyobe, Samuel Okanche, and Patience Tseaa

He said that they were arrested after series of surveillance based on intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

“Items recovered from them include a Toyota Camry Car, 14 iPhones, 11 Android phones, 6 Laptop computers, different ATM Cards, a flash drive, MTN Router, Tus bike and several incriminating documents.

“The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” he said.(NAN)

