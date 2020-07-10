EFCC: Buhari finally suspends Magu, asks Mohammed Umar to “take charge” – Official

President Muhammadu has approved the immediate of Ibrahim Magu as Ag. of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission () in order to allow for unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.

This is contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, on Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice made available to newsmen on Friday the 10th day of July, 2020.

According to the statement, President Muhammadu has also approved that the Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, should take charge and oversee the activities of the Commission pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and further directives in that regards.


