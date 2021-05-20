By Chimezie Godfrey

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Brazil have resolved to strengthen collaboration in tacking issues related to fraud, cybercrime and a number of transnational organized crimes affecting the economies of Brazil and Nigeria.

This indication emerged on Wednesday May 19, 2021 when the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa paid a courtesy visit to the Brazilian Embassy, Abuja.

The EFCC boss who was received by the Brazilian Ambassador, Ricardo Guerra de Araujo, expressed regret about the activities of fraudsters targeting foreigners and foreign businesses, which he said posed a threat to the image of Nigeria and the quest for direct foreign investment.

Recalling the efforts of the Commission in helping to smash a Nigerian fraud syndicate that defrauded a Brazilian bank in the early 2000, Bawa assured that the Commission would work together with the embassy in tackling the menace of fraudsters.

In his remark. Ambassador Araujo noted that he has been in Nigeria long enough to know that only a few Nigerians were involved in fraudulent activities. He however expressed regret that the activities of the unscrupulous tiny minority was distracting him from his primary mission of promoting trade relationship between Nigeria and Brazil.

He therefore appealed to the EFCC to assist in checking the activities of fraudsters targeting Brazilian businesses.

Consequently, the parties agreed to strengthen law enforcement-to-law enforcement interaction by designating desk officers, to enhance the exchange of information.

The EFCC boss was accompanied on the visit by the Director of Legal and Prosecution, Chile Okoroma, Director of Operations, Abdulkarim Chukkol, among others.

