EFCC boss to Nigerians: Fight against corruption should be collaborative

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has expressed surprise at the attitude of Nigerians who complain of corruption but support corrupt leaders in various ways when they are prosecuted.

Speaking at the weekend in Abuja during a visit by officials of the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC), led by Chris Olukolade, the EFCC boss pointed out the contradiction in public attitude, nothing that while Nigerians decry corruption, they often support and defend corrupt leaders when they are prosecuted.

“Everybody is crying that Nigerians are corrupt, that the system is corrupt; that corruption is killing us and destroying our system, but when we investigate high profile cases and arraign people in court, the same people will carry placards and be supporting corrupt leaders.

“It doesn’t show that we are serious about this fight, the fight is supposed to be a collaborative effort,” he said.

Olukoyede noted that the fight against corruption requires collaboration between the government and the citizens, adding that true progress requires collective commitment to integrity and accountability.

He submitted that corruption remains the biggest obstacle to national development.

“One of the major problems in Nigeria which when tackled, will make under-development a thing of the past, is corruption and financial crimes,” he said.

Olukoyede reiterated the EFCC’s commitment to combating financial crimes within the ambit of the law and called for greater public collaboration in the fight against corruption.

The anti-graft agency, he said, will work with the CCC and other like-minded groups to enhance strategic communication and public awareness about integrity and accountability.