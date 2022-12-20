EFCC Begins Auction of Seven Forfeited Cars in Ilorin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, December 19, 2022 commenced the auction of seven cars, which are subjects of final forfeiture orders with inspection of the items by members of the public in Ilorin, Kwara State .

The exercise, which is a continuation of the auction scheduled to take place across the Commands of the Commission, was done in line with the EFCC (Establishment) Act 2004; Public Procurement Act 2007 and the Proceeds of Crimes (Recovery and Management) Act 2022.

The items to be auctioned are Lexus IS350 2007 model, Toyota Venza 2010 model, White coloured Mercedes Benz 2007 model, Gold Porche 2005 model, Red coloured Toyota Camry 2008 model, Grey coloured Honda Accord 2007 model and Ash coloured Toyota Camry 2009 model.

The cars’ pictures were conspicuously displayed with allocated lot numbers for public inspection at No 11, Catchment Road, Adjacent Noktel Hotel, GRA, Ilorin to provide opportunity for interested bidders to view and indicate interest in any car of their choice.

In a remark before the inspection, the Commander, Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC, ACE II Michael Nzekwe, said the auctioning was being conducted in conjunction with the Bureau of Public Procurement to ensure compliance with all extant laws.

According to him, the cars would be auctioned tomorrow, Tuesday, December 20, 2022 based on assessed values and open bidding system.

“The exercise is going to run for 2 days, that is today and tomorrow. We have seven vehicles for auction as you can see. The process is that you inspect the items to make a choice and then come back tomorrow for the bidding. The item goes to the highest bidder and the winner will have to make payment within 48 hours.

“Let me also add that, you don’t have to know anybody to participate in the auction”, Nzekwe stated.

He appealed to members of the public interested in the auction to listen carefully to the auctioneers and comply with all stipulated guidelines for a seamless auction.

Also speaking, the auctioneer, Jerome Itepu, Executive Director, Trevamtech K & G Limited assured members of the public that the process would be open and transparent.

He charged the bidders to be disciplined and follow the approved guidelines for a seamless auction.