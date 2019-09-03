EFCC, BCOS to partner on anti-graft campaign

The anti-graft campaign of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, got a major boost on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, when the agency secured a promise of partnership from the management of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State, BCOS, Ibadan.

The broadcasting outfit with reach across the state and beyond is also available on GoTV and other cable television service providers.

The partnership was fostered when officers of the Commission paid a courtesy visit to the organization in its office at Ile Akede, Orita-Bashoru, Ibadan.

While receiving the delegation led by the Zonal Head of the EFCC’s Ibadan office, Friday Ebelo, the Executive Chairman of BCOS, Prince Dotun Oyelade. said he decided to initiate the partnership after observing the Commission’s successes in its fight against economic and financial crimes within the zone.

“I watched one of your programmes last week, and I was elated about the proactiveness of your Commission and what you have been able to achieve between January and now. That gave vent to what we are doing today,” he noted.

According to him, the EFCC’s mandate is in tandem with the vision of Governor Seyi Makinde in waging war against corruption, adding that this was responsible for the governor’s creation of an anti-graft agency for the state days after his inauguration.

“We cannot remain passive while the country especially its youth are being destroyed by inordinate ambition.”

He pledged the station’s readiness to deploy its resources in helping the EFCC to get its anti-graft campaign delivered to the grassroots and every corner of the state.

“I can assure you that the BCOS has the advantage over all the media stations here. We assure you that as mutual stakeholders in the business of making Nigeria better, we will cooperate with your organisation,” he said.

In his remarks, Ebelo thanked the BCOS for the assistance the Commission has received from it so far.

He said the EFCC was always willing to secure strategic partnership with relevant individuals and organisations to get its message effectively delivered to the right audience at the right time.

The EFCC Zonal Head expressed worries over the increasing rate of crime among the youth, saying the nation needs to act fast to help the younger ones divert their energy and creativity to areas that will benefit them and the larger society.

“One main area where we seek collaboration with critical stakeholders like yours is reorientation of our youth. How we can recreate the good old values that our parents bequeathed to us. How we can allow our younger ones to be properly guided so that they can become beacons of hope for our dear country. If we properly harness the potentials, talent, energy and creativity ofour youth, we can be the best in the world,” he submitted.