EFCC arrests Yahaya Bello over alleged fraud

By Isaac Aregbesola

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained for prosecution a former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, over alleged multi billion naira fraud.

EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the former governor of Kogi was arrested at about 12 54 p.m on Tuesday and was detained in its Abuja office.

He said that Yahaya Bello, who was declared wanted by the commission, never submitted himself but got arrested by the operatives of the agency in Abuja.

”We arrested him (Yahaya Bello) at 12.54pm; he did not surrender himself to the commission, three of his lawyers are here with him.

”Following his arrest, he is having a session with investigators of the commission.

”He is being detained in our custody and he is going to be arraigned in court accordingly.” (NAN)