EFCC Arrests Three Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Abuja

September 28, 2021 Favour Lashem



Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Friday, September 24, 2021, arrested three suspected internet fraudsters in the Kuje and Gwagwalada axis of Abuja.

The suspects are Adejobi Riliwan, Igwe Dominic and Sunday David.

They were arrested in a sting operation following credible intelligence received Commission their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

Items recovered include computers and mobile phones.

They will be charged to as soon as the investigation is concluded.

