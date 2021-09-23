EFCC Arrests Three ‘Spiritualists’ for N16m Get-Rich-Quick Scheme in Borno

Operatives of the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested a self-acclaimed spiritualist, Ibrahim and his accomplice, Ibrahim Abubakar for  allegedly defrauding  one Gaji of the sum of N16, 000,000.00 (Sixteen Million Naira) the guise of conducting spiritual prayers to make him (Gaji) rich.

They were arrested at Sabon Bolori, behind Chad Basin, Borno State, in the course of into a petition written against Gaji, alleging he misappropriated N22.2million given to him by the petitioner, Alhaji Bukar to a cattle ranch business.

But rather than the money as planned, Gaji gave Ibrahim, (the spiritualist) N16million of the N22.2million for prayers so he could get rich.

Upon Gaji’s arrest, he admitted squandering the money given to him for business and confessed giving N16million to the spiritualists who promised to make him rich.

During the raid, a large hole covered with animal skin with a centre table placed on it was discovered in the room, where ’s accomplice, Abubakar used as a hiding place; pretending to be a ‘‘genie’’.

Gaji claimed he was given a precious stone, a small iron box containing a white piece of cloth and some foreign currencies with instructions to fast for three months and one day before he could get rich.

Items recovered from the spiritualists include white pieces of clothes with Arabic inscriptions, calabashes, animal skins, animal horn, foreign currencies and two small iron boxes.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the is concluded.

