EFCC Arrests Ten Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Abuja

The Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested ten suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects: Victor Onyemachi, Okolo Abdulganiyu, Williams Ebenezer, Victor Ejike, Ojonugwa V. Adama, Ejeh Michael, Bala Ogecha Sadiq, Ejaigu Obokohwo, Azubike Joel and Ejaigu Tobore Donald were apprehended in the Kubwa axis of Abuja on Wednesday October 6, 2021 following verified intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

Items recovered from the suspects include four laptops and 13 mobile phones.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...