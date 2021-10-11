EFCC Arrests Ten Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Abuja

October 11, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Abuja Zonal Command of the and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested ten suspected fraudsters.

The suspects: Victor Onyemachi, Okolo Abdulganiyu, Williams Ebenezer, Victor Ejike, Ojonugwa V. Adama, Ejeh Michael, Bala Ogecha Sadiq, Ejaigu Obokohwo, Azubike Joel and Ejaigu Tobore Donald were apprehended in the Kubwa axis of Abuja on Wednesday October 6, 2021 verified intelligence on their alleged in -related fraud.

Items recovered from the suspects include four laptops and 13 mobile phones.

The suspects will charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded.

