EFCC arrests suspected Yahoo-Yahoo kingpin, 26 others in Lagos

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, on Wednesday, stormed Modzak Hotel, Abule-Egba, Lagos, believed to be a hideout for suspected internet fraudsters and their kingpin, one Rasaq Balogun.

Spokesperson of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren in a statement on Thursday said Balogun, owner of the hotel, was arrested alongside an army of young men, whose age ranged between 18 and 35 years with no specific mission for being in the facility.

Some other suspects were arrested in Balogun’s Beckley Estate residence, also in Lagos, bringing the number to 27.

The entire haul is presently with the Commission, undergoing further interrogation.

Recovered in the operation were three vehicles, fetish objects, laptops, mobile phones and documents suspected to embody false pretences.

They would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.