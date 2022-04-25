EFCC arrests suspect for allegedly defrauding Emir in Kwara of N33m

By: Mujidat Oyewole

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Command, has arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly defrauded the Emir of Okuta in Kwara of N33, 399, 999.

Alhaji Idris Abubakar, the Emir of Okuta in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara, was a former member of the House of Representatives.

A statement signed by the Spokesman of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, made available to journalists on Monday in Ilorin, said that that the suspect, a native of Stwue in Konshisha LGA of Benue conspired with others at large to defraud the Emir.

Uwujaren said that the suspect deceived the traditional ruler into believing that he had a container of goods meant to be used for the development of the community.

He said that the container needed to be cleared at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja.

“In a petition dated November 30, 2021, the Emir alleged that a group of fraudsters, who operate as syndicate called him on phone sometime in 2020 that they had a container to clear in Abuja.

“The caller requested for the said amount of money to clear his container at the airport.

“He provided different accounts for the Emir to pay the money into, one of which included that of Fidelis Poor,” he said.

Uwujaren said that the people later called the Emir and directed him to call one Evangelist Rose Marry Oni (JP) for handing over of the container.

He said that all efforts made by the Emir to collect the goods or get his money back had proved futile.

“The Commission upon the receipt of the petition commenced discrete investigation into the matter, which led to the suspect’s arrest,” he said.

Uwujaren said that the suspect would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations, adding that other members of the syndicate would soon be arrested. (NAN).

