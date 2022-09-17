EFCC arrests siblings, 14 others for suspected internet fraud in Ilorin

By Chimezie Godfrey

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested sixteen persons over an alleged case of cybercrime and possession of fraudulent funds in Ilorin.

A statement signed by the Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren disclosed that they were arrested on Thursday, September 15, 2022 following credible intelligence worked upon by the Commission.

“The suspects, including two siblings: Ahmed Ismail and Toheeb Ismail, are: Suleiman Abduqudrib Salati, Nurudeen Ibrahim, Boluwasefe Oyinloye, Bashir Azeez, Abduquodri Ibrahim, Raji Roqeeb, Tobiloba Raihan, Busari Mohammed

Others are: Olaoye Kolade, Bello Muhammed, Onime Bright, Adebayo Bolaji, Abdulqudus Zakariya and Adeleke Hassan.

“Items recovered from them include eight exotic cars, phones and laptops,” he stated

He disclosed that the suspects will soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

