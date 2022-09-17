EFCC arrests nine suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu

By Chimezie Godfrey

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the  Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,  have  arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters.

“They were arrested on Friday, September 16, 2022  at the Transekulu and Monarch areas of Enugu,   Enugu State.


“The suspects are: Chukwu Chidiebube Emmanuel, Ebuka Owoh Bonaventure, Stephen Obinna Chukwu, Victor Chimere Opuniju, Justice Ifeanyichukwu Anunobi, Ugwumba Eloka Charles, Okeke ifeanyi Victor, Nduka Ononiwu and Obasi Chisom.

“Investigations showed that the suspects always impersonate foreigners to defraud their victims,” says Wilson Uwujaren, the Head , Media and Publicity, EFCC.


According to him, items recovered from them  include two vehicles,  26 mobile phones and six laptops.

He said the suspects  will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.