EFCC Arrests Nine Alleged Internet Fraudsters in Warri

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Command, in the early hours of today, Friday October 22, 2021 arrested nine alleged internet fraudsters in Warri, Delta State.





Those arrested are Musa Shaka, Musa Dauda, Oghenekuwe Moses, Oghenekuwe Hezekiah, Akpan Bobby, Ilaya Godstime, Olemene Azubuike, Edevo Success and Atarhe Ochuko.





They were arrested at their hideout sequel to actionable intelligence.



Items recovered from the suspects include a Lexus ES 350 and mobile phones.



The suspects have made useful statements and will be arraigned in court as soon as the investigations are completed.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...