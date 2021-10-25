EFCC Arrests Nine Alleged Internet Fraudsters in Warri

October 25, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Operatives of the Economic and Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Command, in the early hours of today, Friday October 22, 2021 arrested nine alleged internet fraudsters in Warri, Delta State.


arrested are Musa Shaka, Musa Dauda, Oghenekuwe Moses, Oghenekuwe Hezekiah, Akpan Bobby, Ilaya Godstime, Olemene Azubuike, Edevo Success and Atarhe Ochuko.



They arrested at their hideout sequel to actionable intelligence.

Items recovered from the include a Lexus ES 350 and phones.

The have made useful statements and will be arraigned in court as soon as the investigations are completed.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,