EFCC arrests NCAA Director of Account, others over N2bn DTA fraud – EXCLUSIVE DETAILS

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested four top officials of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, over alleged N2billion Duty Tour Allowance Fraud in the Agency.

The suspect include Bilkisu Adamu Sani, Director, Finance and Accounts; Hart Benson Fimienye, Deputy General Manager, Treasury; Obene Jenbarimiema Turniel, Deputy General Manger (Management Accounts) and Nathaniel Terna Kaainjo, General Manger (Accounts and Stores).

Nathaniel was taken into EFCC’s custody on Thursday, March 16, 2023 while the others were arrested Monday, March 20, 2023.

Newsdiaryonline sources said “they are currently being grilled by a team of operatives at the anti-graft Agency’s headquarters, Abuja.”

Sources revealed that the NCCA officials allegedly paid themselves, and others, Duty Tour Allowance, DTA, in excess of N2billion.