EFCC arrests man over suspected currency racketeering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one Ekene Ibegbu in connection with alleged racketeering of more than N1.5 million

Its Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja

He said the suspect was arrested by members of the Special Task Force of the Commission attached to the Enugu Command on Thursday on Owerri-Enugu Road.

He said the arrest was sequel to actionable intelligence about his suspected involvement in currency racketeering.

” He would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.(NAN)

By Isaac Aregbesola

