EFCC Arrests Man for Allegedly Obtaining N38m from Internet Fraud Suspects

August 27, 2021 Favour Lashem



Operatives of the Economic  and Financial Crimes Commission,  EFCC, Zonal Command, have arrested Ladeji Kelvin for allegedly obtaining over N38,000,000.00( Thirty-eight Million Naira) from suspected internet fraudsters in order to prevent their by the Commission.

The defendant allegedly impersonated officers of the Commission and obtained the sum of  by false pretence from the suspected cybercriminals.

Upon his arrest, a four-bedroom uncompleted apartment located at Ikola Road, Alagbado, Lagos, which was developed with the proceeds of the perpetrated fraud, was recovered from him.

