EFCC arrests Instagram sensation, Mompha over alleged fraud, money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, has arrested a social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha for alleged involvement in internet related fraud and money laundering.

The suspect was arrested on Friday 18 October, 2019 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on his way to Dubai, United Arab Emirate following series of actionable intelligence reports linking him to organised transnational cyber fraud and money laundering.

Ismaila allegedly perpetrates his fraudulent activities under the cover of being a Bureau de Change operator, to launder his proceeds of crime.

However, the suspect has volunteered useful information while investigation continues.

At the point of arrest, five wristwatches with a total value of over twenty million naira (N20, 000, 000: 00) was recovered from him.

The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Mompha is an Instagram sensation,reports said.