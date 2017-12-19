Home News EFCC arrests Innoson Motors Chief

EFCC arrests Innoson Motors Chief

A well known industrialist, Chief  Innocent  Chukwuma popularly known by his company’s name, Innoson, has been arrested  by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC .

He was picked up at about 11am at his Savage Crescent , GRA Enugu residence  Tuesday, December 19, 2017.

EFCC Spokesman,Wilson Uwujaren said his arrest followed his refusal to honour invitation by the Commission having earlier  jumped an administrative  bail  granted him in a case being investigated by  the Capital Market and Insurance Fraud Unit of the Commission’s Lagos office.

Chukwuma rather than  honoring  invitation by the EFCC, mobilized six truck loads of thugs pretending to be staff  of his company to his residence, where they manhandled EFCC operatives.

It took reinforcement from the Enugu office of the EFCC to effect the arrest of the industrialist wjo is currently being grilled by a team of investigators,Uwujaren said

