EFCC arrests Ibadan socialite over alleged N25m fraud

December 17, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



EFCC has arrested a popular Ibadan socialite for alleged fraud.

Its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren stated on Friday suspect was reported have obtained N25 million from her victims by false pretence.

Uwujaren stated 42-year-old socialite was arrested following series of petitions written her.

He added suspect had claimed be a registered dealer with a non-alcoholic beverages manufacturer in Ibadan, promising supply complainants but failed collecting from them.

“In one of the petitions, the suspect promised supply a truckload of carbonated drinks worth N17.3 million Mabera Company and one Altine Musa, both in Sokoto.

“She failed do so. She also allegedly promised supply soft drinks worth N7.6 million one Bashiru Musa, a businessman also based in Sokoto and Ibadan but never did,’’ Uwajaren stated.

The EFCC spokesman added suspect would be charged in court as soon investigations were concluded. (NAN)

