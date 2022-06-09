EFCC Arrests Four Suspected Oil Thieves

The Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Command on June 7, 2022, arrested four suspected oil thieves.

The suspects: Abdulgafar Salihu Ogande, Ismaila Isyaka, Ibrahim Isiaka and Iliyasu Usman were arrested at Mbiama, Rivers State alongside two DAF Trucks with registration numbers MKD 781 ZN and VDY 398 XA loaded with product suspected to be illegally refined Automated Gas Oil, AGO.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.

