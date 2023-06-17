EFCC arrests FMC staff, 50 others for alleged internet-fraud in Ogun, Oyo

By Akeem Abas

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal office, has arrested a staff of Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta in Ogun, and 47 others for alleged involvement in internet fraud.

This is contained in a statement signed the commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren and made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 48 suspects were arrested in Ogun and three in Oyo State.

Uwujaren said that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday at Idi-Aba area of Abeokuta, following intelligence on their alleged fraudulent activities.

He said that items recovered from the suspects included seven exotic vehicles, several mobile phones, laptops, hi and apple wrist watches among others.

Uwujaren said that two suspects were arrested same day at Idi-Igba area of Ibadan in Oyo state, and two cars and other valuables recovered from them.

He said that the Oyo State Command of the Nigerian Police also arrested and handed over a cybercrime suspect to the EFCC.

Uwujaren said that the suspect was arrested at his house on suspicion of involvement in fraudulent activities.

He said that an Honda Civic car and mobile phones were recovered from him.

Uwujaren said that all the suspects would be charged to court after completion of investigation.(NAN)

