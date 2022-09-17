EFCC arrests five for suspected currency counterfeiting in Abuja

By Chimezie Godfrey

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested five suspects for alleged currency counterfeiting, totalling $113,400( One Hundred and Thirteen Thousand, Four hundred United States Dollars).

This was made known in a statement, by the Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren.

“The suspects: Sule Sani, Abba Sulaiman, Abraham Amengwa James, Haruna Nahum Rabiu and Samson Koadam Paul, were arrested at Wuse Zone 4, Abuja , following actionable intelligence available to the Commission.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” Uwujaren stated

