EFCC arrests five for suspected currency counterfeiting in Abuja

September 17, 2022 Chimezie Godfrey

By Chimezie Godfrey

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested five suspects  for alleged currency counterfeiting, totalling $113,400( One Hundred and Thirteen Thousand, Four hundred United States Dollars).

This was made known in a statement, by the Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren.

“The suspects: Sule Sani, Abba Sulaiman, Abraham Amengwa James, Haruna Nahum Rabiu and Samson  Koadam Paul, were arrested at Wuse Zone 4, Abuja , following actionable intelligence available to the Commission.

 “They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” Uwujaren stated