EFCC arrests five for suspected currency counterfeiting in Abuja

By Chimezie Godfrey
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested five suspects for alleged currency counterfeiting, totalling $113,400( One Hundred and Thirteen Thousand, Four hundred United States Dollars).
This was made known in a statement, by the Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren.
“The suspects: Sule Sani, Abba Sulaiman, Abraham Amengwa James, Haruna Nahum Rabiu and Samson Koadam Paul, were arrested at Wuse Zone 4, Abuja , following actionable intelligence available to the Commission.
“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” Uwujaren stated