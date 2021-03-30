EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraud Suspect

Operatives of the Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes , EFCC, on March 26, 2021 arrested Queen Jonathan, for  suspected internet fraud in Oghara, State.



24-year- Jonathan is alleged to be involved in Bitcoin Scam. She presented herself as  Sophia Rodriguez, an expert in Bitcoin, on Instagram, to defraud unsuspecting victims.



Items recovered from her include an Infinix Hot 8 mobile phone.
The suspect  has made useful statement and will be arraigned in Court 

