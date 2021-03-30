

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday March 26, 2021 arrested one Queen Jonathan, for suspected internet fraud in Oghara, Delta State.





24-year-old Jonathan is alleged to be involved in Bitcoin Scam. She presented herself as one Sophia Rodriguez, an expert in Bitcoin, on Instagram, to defraud unsuspecting victims.





Items recovered from her include an Infinix Hot 8 mobile phone.

The suspect has made useful statement and will be arraigned in Court

