EFCC arrests Fani-Kayode for alleged forgery

A former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos.
Fani-Kayode is said to be under investigation for alleged forgery and manipulation of documents.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ex-minister, who joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in September, was brought to the Lagos zonal office of the anti-graft agency on Tuesday.
The details of the allegations against him were sketchy but the EFCC spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed Fani-Kayode’s arrest by its operatives.
“I think something like that happened,” he said and declined to comment further.
Fani-Kayode has been having a running battle with the EFCC for some time and he was once remanded for 67 days in 2016.
He, however, denied the allegations, and was later granted bail. (NAN)