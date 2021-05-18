The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, has arrested a former soldier and 33 others for alleged internet fraud.

This is contained in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujarena and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan.

According to the spokesperson, the suspects were picked up at different locations in Osogbo, Osun.

Uwujaren said that the 22-year old former soldier and other suspects were arrested on the strength of verified intelligence on their alleged involvement in cybercrime.

He said that the suspects had volunteered statements to the commission and would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.(NAN)

