EFCC arrests ex-soldier, 33 others, for alleged fraud

May 18, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-Graft, News, Project, Security 0



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, has arrested a former soldier and 33 others for alleged internet fraud.

This is contained in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujarena and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan.

According to the spokesperson, the suspects were picked different in Osogbo, Osun.

Uwujaren said that the 22-year former soldier and other suspects were arrested strength of verified intelligence on their alleged in cybercrime.

He said that the suspects had volunteered statements to the commission and would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.(NAN)

