EFCC arrests ex-Kwara gov. Ahmed

May 17, 2021 Danlami Nmodu



The and Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the immediate past governor of Kwara, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, for questioning.

The spokesperson for the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) via an SMS on Monday.

Uwujaren gave no further information on reasons for the invitation.

Ahmed had governed the state between 2011 and 2019

But December 2020, the EFCC invited him to clarify specific transactions and decisions he took while office.

is the second time the former governor will be invited by the commission since he left office 2019.(NAN)

