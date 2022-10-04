EFCC arrests DJ for allegedly impersonating popular artiste

By Olubukola Aiyedogbon

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it arrested one Toluwani Famotemi, a Disc Jockey (DJ) for allegedly impersonating a hip-hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as ‘Portable’.

According to a statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren on Tuesday in Ilorin, Famotemi was arrested on Sept. 29.

The suspect, a native of Igede-Ekiti in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, allegedly opened an Instagram account with the name ‘Zazu Omolalomi Portable,’ where he claimed to be the singer.

“Investigations showed that the suspect met one of his victims, Adebayo Adedimeji Lukman, running a club in Offa, Kwara on social media and introduced himself as ‘Portable’ and bargained to perform at the club for one million naira.

“The suspect requested that 80 per cent of the money be paid before the event, and Adebayo reportedly paid N790,000 into a bank account number provided by the suspect.

“However, the self-styled artiste, ‘Portable’ did not show up at the event, and eventually blocked all means of communication with him,” the statement said.

It said that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

