EFCC arrests couple over alleged N935m Ponzi Scheme in Lagos

June 30, 2021 Danlami Nmodu



The Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes , EFCC, has arrested a couple defrauding unsuspecting victims a 935m Ponzi scheme.

Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC Spokesman, disclosed a

According to the EFCC Spokesman, the suspects, Emmanuel and Victoria Jaiyeoba,  were arrested at their residence Ibadan, Oyo State, are to Adewale Daniel, Marketing Director, Wales Kingdom Capital Limited.

The suspects, in complicity their son, is still at large, operate a Ponzi scheme in the guise of forex trading to defraud their unsuspecting victims.

Investigation revealed that Emmanuel, is a Director in Wales Kingdom Capital, operates five bank accounts and had received a sum of 18, 397, 913. 67 before his arrest.

Further investigation also showed that the second suspect, Victoria, operates six bank accounts through which she received fraudulent transactions to the tune of 916, 607, 715. 48.

The suspects soon charged to court, EFCC said.

